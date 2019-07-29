Four foreign infiltrators arrested from Madrasa in Shamli

crime

The police have recovered citizenship-related documents from the accused persons' possession

Representational image

Uttar Pradesh: Seven persons from a Madrasa in Shamli on Monday were arrested by the police, out of which four are allegedly foreign infiltrators who were posing as students. The police have recovered their citizenship-related documents from the accused persons' possession. Following which, they have been sent for medical test and a case has been filed against them.

"The district police arrested these seven individuals on the suspicion of being infiltrators and facilitators. The infiltrators are named Abdul Majeed, Nauman Ali, Rizwan and Furqan. All the arrested infiltrators are from Myanmar. They were living illegally here. Police have also arrested three Madrasa coordinators - Maulana Hafiullah, Kari Wasif and Maulvi Ashraf Hussein," Ajay Kumar Pandey, Superintendent of Police Shamli said.

"The police have registered cases under IPC sections 420, 467, 468 and 471. Indian citizenship documents, Indian and Myanmar currencies, ATM cards and phones have been recovered from their possession," he added. Further investigation is underway.

In another case, Hyderabad Police in collaboration with Foreign Regional Registration Office officials (FRRO) and special branch teams have identified 23 immigrants residing illegally in the city. Hyderabad city's Commissioner of Police, Anjani Kumar said that that the operation was conducted at various places in residential areas where more than 75 foreign nationals were questioned out of which 23 were found staying illegally in the city. During the examination, it was found that the foreign nationals, who belonged to countries like South Africa, Somalia and others, were living in the city without any proper documents.

The police further said, "As per Indian Passport Act, they will be given time to pay the fees and get the extension documents prepared or if they fail to produce their documents then they will be detained and subsequently will be deported."

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI