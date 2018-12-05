Four held, Bajrang Dal activist absconding

national

Residents demand strict action amid criticism of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister and suggestions of conspiracies

Grandmother of 20-year-old Sumit Kumar, who was killed in Monday's mob violence, mourns his death

Police arrested four people and were hunting for a Bajrang Dal activist in connection with the mob violence in Bulandshahr that left an inspector and a passerby dead, as angry families demanded action amid criticism of the UP chief minister and suggestions of conspiracies.

A mob of some 400 people, including right-wing activists, fought pitched battles with the police on Monday in Siana area of Bulandshahr district, apparently after right-wing activists got angry when they found cow carcasses strewn in a nearby jungle. They set fire to dozens of vehicles, hurled stones and also fired guns at the police who retaliated with gunfire. In the violence, Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, the station house officer of Siana, and 20-year-old Sumit Kumar were killed.



Vehicles were set on fire during Monday's violent clashes over the alleged illegal slaughter of cattle, in Bulandshahr. Pics/PTI

The NHRC issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the director general of police over the incident, officials said. Police said on Tuesday that four persons were arrested, but the main suspect, Bajrang Dal district convenor Yogesh Raj, was on the run. They said 27 people have been named in the FIR while cases have been lodged against 50-60 unidentified people. Of the 27, at least four are workers of right-wing organisations, the officials said.

The National Human Rights Commission sent notices to the UP government and the state's police chief over the killing of a police inspector and a 20-year-old man in an incident of mob violence in Bulandshahr over alleged cow slaughter. A day after the shocking incident, heavy security was deployed in the area and tension spiralled as the angry families of the victims demanded justice.

The family of a youth who died during the mob violence over alleged cow slaughter has refused to conduct his last rites until the government assures it of '50lakh compensation, pension to parents and a police job to his kin. Sumit Kumar's father Amarjeet Singh also demanded a state funeral for his son.

