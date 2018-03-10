Four held for selling train e-tickets on fake IDs in Uttar Pradesh

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Friday arrested four people for selling e-tickets on fake IDs in Lucknow's Madiyaon area

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Friday arrested four people for selling e-tickets on fake IDs in Lucknow's Madiyaon area. The arrest was made after a raid was conducted at a travel agency's shop that was guilty of the crime, according to an official source. Five shops were also sealed after the raids.

