Four held for stealing e-rickshaws after drugging the drivers

crime

He wanted to open his own godown of e-rickshaw to earn more money, police said. Nine e-rickshaws, one country-made pistol with four live cartridges and one motorcycle were recovered from their possession, they added

Representational picture

Four men suspected to be members of a gang were arrested from Rohini, police said Thursday. The accused were identified as Babloo, Ajeet, Amit and Himanshu, they said.

On Monday, police received information that a person, who used to rob e-rickshaw by drugging drivers, will come to see his associates near M2K Mall Sector-3 Rohini, a senior police officer said.

At around 10.15 pm, Babloo and Ajeet were apprehended from Sector-3 Rohini. During interrogation, they disclosed that they were involved in robbing e-rickshaws with their associates Himanshu and Nilesh, who were later arrested, the officer said. Babloo said he was previously involved in the same type of cases.

He wanted to open his own godown of e-rickshaw to earn more money, police said. Nine e-rickshaws, one country-made pistol with four live cartridges and one motorcycle were recovered from their possession, they added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever