Four held in two separate murder cases in Mumbai

Police have arrested four persons in connection with two separate cases of murder reported in different parts of Mumbai in the last 24 hours, police said. A man was allegedly murdered in Ghatkopar in the early hours of Wednesday, while another one was killed in Goregaon late Tuesday night, police said.

According to an official, two persons were arrested for allegedly killing Sarfaraz Khan (35) in Ghatkopar. "The victim was opposing the sale of drugs and liquor in the locality. The arrested accused, Lateef Sheikh and Yogesh Shah, killed Sarfaraz by attacking him swords near Ram Raheem Mandal in Ghatkopar," he said. The victim was also a history-sheeter. However, he had stopped the criminal activities after getting married, the official said.

"He had gone to meet the rival gang members and asked them to stop selling drugs and liquor in the locality, following which he was attacked and killed," he said. In the Goregaon case, victim Arun Prabhunath Sharma (31), a resident of Hanuman Society, Film City Road Goregaon (E), was killed by two men over a monetary dispute. "His body ws found in the early hours on Wednesday and on the basis of reliable information both the accused were nabbed," another official said. Dindoshi police have arrested Kalpesh Ashok Kalambe (24) and Shahnawaz Intezaar Khan (18) in this connection, he said.

