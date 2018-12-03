Four history-sheeters arrested in Mumbai's Nagpada area

crime

Four persons were arrested while planning a robbery in central Mumbai's Nagpada area, police said Monday

Representation image

One of the arrested persons is a member of fugitive criminal Chhota Shakeel's gang, police added.

The four were nabbed on a tip-off on Friday and one country-made revolver, two choppers, one toy pistol and chilli powder were seized from them, an official said. They planned to rob businessmen owning shops near the City Centre Mall, police said.

All the accused persons have cases registered against their names at various police stations in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane for offences like murder, attempt to murder, extortion, theft and robbery, he added.

