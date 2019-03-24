Four including Constable held in a threatening case in Goa

crime

One of the accused, Arshad Khan, is a police Constable and is currently attached to Panaji Police Station. Further investigation in the matter is under progress

Representational picture

Panaji (Goa): Police here arrested four people including a police Constable on Saturday in a case of threatening.

According to the complaint, Mohammad Haldwale was allegedly abused and threatened to be killed with a knife by four accused--Mustafa, Afzal, Karpuswamy and Arshad Khan in Chimbel.

However, Haldwale managed to run away. The victim later called the police who rescued and brought him to the police station where he filed a complaint against the accused. Offences were registered under Section 506 (2), 352, 504 read with 34 of IPC.

