Four injured in house collapse in Delhi

national

The house was old, had a ground floor with four rooms. The roof of the room where the victims were sleeping collapsed, the official said

This picture has been used for representational purpose

New Delhi: Four people were reported injured after the roof of a house collapsed on them on Monday in Delhi's Jharoda part- two while they were asleep, said a Delhi Fire Service official. According to news agency PTI, the four victims who sustained injuries in the house collapse incident are identified as Rajan Kumar (20), Vipin (25), Kundan (18) and Vikas (18) and the four have been admitted to a hospital.

According to a senior fire official, they received a call at 6.45am about the collapse, after which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The house was old, had a ground floor with four rooms and the roof of the room where the victims were sleeping collapsed, the official informed. One of the victims sustained head injuries, while another had his left leg fractured. The other two men had minor injuries and were discharged after first-aid, the official added.

In another incident of structural collapse, a five-storey building collapsed in Ulhasnagar township in Thane district of Maharashtra just a day after it developed cracks and started 'sinking'. According to the reports from PTI, no casualties were reported and nobody was injured in the collapse that occurred. The incident took place around 10 am since the occupants of all the 31 flats in the sinking Mahak Apartment were evacuated to safety a day prior, stated chief of disaster cell, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, Balasaheb Netke. Nearly 100 people were living in the building which collapsed in Ulhasnagar.



The residents stated that they noticed small cracks in the walls and when the building started tilting, the doors of the flats automatically got locked. Ulhasnagar municipal commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh stated, “We immediately took action and evacuated the residents before the mishap. The building was in poor condition and due to heavy downpour the state of the building worsened further."

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates