Four Instagrammable lunchboxes that will make you drool

What to take to work in your dabba is a question that troubles most of us. Is there a healthy, but indulgent option for that daily lunch box? We rounded up four Instagram foodies, who are giving their followers fresh, easy and attractive options to revamp their mid-day meals.

Bhavna Kalra @justagirlfrommumbai

We love Bhavna Kalra's smoothie of the day, which, when we speak to her, she tells us is her breakfast on-the-go. The Mumbai girl moved to Australia eight years ago, and realised she would have to cook her own meals, since most Indian food in Sydney was yellow or red in colour. Kalra, a project manager at a software company, starts her day at 5.45 am, and is out of the house by 7.15 am.

"I do all my prep on the weekends. I cook dals and sabji and put them in the fridge." This is what her dabbas look like. For her: Smoothie (ingredients for which are frozen in a bag) and a bowl of cauliflower rice and dal or a sabji, and dahi.

For him (her husband): breakfast is a to-go wrap with either an omelette, grilled paneer, tofu, or chicken, and lunch is the same as hers but with rice. "Cooking and eating healthy meals is not difficult at all, as long you plan and make sensible choices," she thinks.

Hina Bisht @funfoodandfrolic

Hina Bisht started her blog in 2015, and you could call her a pioneer in the "dabba revolution". The full-time food blogger uses steel tiffin boxes to showcase her delicious eats.

"You can call them the new age, Indian version of Bento boxes," she tells us. Bisht just has one agenda — eat home-cooked food. And her main aim is to showcase Indian food. For example, she pairs vadas and chutney with aloo mattar and parantha, and also biryani with broccoli.

"You don't need to pack fancy food like noodles, or pasta, to make your dabba interesting. Indian food will work well too," she signs off.

Radhika Vasanth @a_wholesome_mess

Radhika Vasanth, who we gather lives in Somerset, New Jersey, will give you ideas about what to pack for your little one — healthy and with a dose of indulgence.

For example, one dabba has pressure-baked purple cabbage peas poriyal mixed with ghee and rice, mangoes, masala corn and dates, and another has broccoli and corn sprinkled with chat masala, strawberry jelly sandwich and strawberries. Can she adopt us?

Swapna Velayudham @swapnavelayudham

Swapna Velayudham lives in Newcastle upon Tyne, a university city in England.



As she roams the city on summer days, she carries her dabba with her. We love her pairings of jeera pulao with palak paneer and fried egg to tomato rice with butter beans and sprouts sundal. And, we can't get enough of seeing her idli, dosa and sambhar. Check her out for easy, peasy lunch box ideas.

