Four IS militants killed in Afghan airstrike

Four Islamic State (IS) militants have been killed in an airstrike operation launched by Afghan forces in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province, according to local officials on Thursday.

As per a statement from the provincial government's media office, the airstrike was conducted in Payin area near Haska Meyna district of Nangarhar province at around 11 am (local time) on Tuesday, Khaama Press reported.

During the operation, weapons, ammunition and vehicles belonging to the IS were destroyed as well, the statement added.

The IS and other terrorist organisations are yet to react to the latest development.

The latest airstrike comes as counter-terrorism ground operations are being conducted by Afghan and US forces in Afghanistan against the IS, Taliban and other militant groups in Nangarhar province.

The US forces conduct airstrikes by using unmanned aerial vehicles in the province to clamp down the militants.