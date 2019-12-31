ICC open for four-day Tests; ex-Test cricketers divided on it

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Former India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar and ex-Test umpire Piloo Reporter have welcomed the proposal to make four-day Tests mandatory instead of the current five-day format. However, former India pacer Raju Kulkarni warned that cricket will be played negatively in this 360-over game."

It was reported by ESPNCricinfo on Monday that the International Cricket Council (ICC) could make four-day Tests mandatory from 2023 as part of the World Test Championship, primarily to free up a crowded calendar. "Four-day Tests will become more competitive and entertaining. Captains will also change their strategy and may come up with innovative plans. It will bring in more excitement to the game and challenges for the players," Vengsarkar, a veteran of 116 Tests, told mid-day on Monday. "Earlier, there were three-day Tests matches. Then, it became four days and then five days. In the last five years, most Tests ended in four days, so it's a good move to have four-day Tests," added the former chief selector.



Dilip Vengsarkar, Piloo Reporter and Raju Kulkarni

Reporter, 81, who officiated in 14 Tests and 22 ODIs from 1984 to 1994, echoed Vengsarkar's views. When asked if the four-day format will help Test cricket become more popular and result-oriented, he said: "I think so. In our days, matches got over in four days and sometimes even less than four days. So, considering the tight schedule, it helps. In a way, you can say it will help reduce the burden on players and umpires too."

However, Kulkarni felt the new idea will hamper the longer format of the game. "Tests are main cricket and that is the art of cricket. Great players have emerged from Test cricket. I don't think it's a very good idea if you are going to kill that in four days," remarked Kulkarni, who claimed 232 first-class wickets. "Cricket will be played negatively. Would you get somebody to break Brian Lara's record of 400 not out? No, because nobody is going to bat so much. The only good thing is that the bowlers' skills will be tested. In this scenario, it will be bowlers, who will have to win Test matches, not batsmen," added Kulkarni.

