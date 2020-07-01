Four killed, 17 injured in NLC India boiler blast in Tamil Nadu

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

Four workers were killed and 17 others injured when a boiler in a thermal power unit (TPS II) of NLC India Ltd exploded on Wednesday, officials said.

The NLC India's integrated mining-cum-power plant is located in Neyveli in Cuddalore district in Tamil Nadu. The injured have been admitted to NLC India hospital.

Four workers were killed and 17 others injured when a boiler in a thermal power unit (TPS II) of #NLCIndiaLtd (@nlcindialimited) exploded on Wednesday, officials said. pic.twitter.com/NONePaP9mm — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) July 1, 2020

It is the second major boiler blast in NLC India. In May, four persons were killed when a boiler in the TPS II exploded.

The company's TPS II consists of seven units of 210 MW each. The cause of the boiler blast is yet to be ascertained.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever