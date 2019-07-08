Four killed after their car rams into culvert in Uttar Pradesh

national

The alleged incident took place around 3 am when the family was on its way to Allahabad from Gorakhpur

Jaunpur (UP): Four people travelling in a car got killed after rammed into a culvert at a village on Monday. Police said that the deceased were three members of a family. The alleged incident took place around 3 am when the family was on its way to Allahabad from Gorakhpur.

The deceased identified as Ramdas Vishwakarma (70), his wife Padma Devi (65) and brother Ram Savriya (60) died on the spot, Superintendent of Police (City) Anil Kumar Pandey said.

The driver of the car, Rajesh (45), was injured and rushed to a hospital where he died during treatment, the SP said. He said the police are investigating the matter.

In another incident, a policeman sustained severe injuries, including to his head, in an alleged hit-and-run case on Friday. The incident took place early in the morning when a speeding sedan ran over Naik Rajendra Dattu Pawar who was posted under Mahim Causeway bridge against drunk-driving cases.

While the accused fled the scene, Pawar, 43, was admitted to Bhabha Hospital. He was administered close to 15 stitches to his head and is stable now. A traffic cop, who was at the spot when the accident happened, said the accused was apparently drinking and driving.

Bandra police recorded Pawar's statement and registered a case against an unknown person under Sections 353 (assault) and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the IPC.

"The traffic cops could jot down only four digits of white sedan's registration plate," said Girish Anavkar, senior inspector, Bandra police station. Meanwhile, the police are checking the footage of the CCTV cameras installed between Mahim and Vakola, the route accused is believed to have taken.

