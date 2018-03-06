Four killed as car catches fire in Haryana
The deceased, all residents of Delhi, were burnt to death
Representational Picture
Four of a family, including a seven-month-old girl, were burnt to death as their car caught fire after colliding with a truck on Tuesday in Haryana's Karnal district, police said.
The car, going towards Delhi, jumped off a divider near Shamgarh village on National Highway 44 and collided head on with a truck coming from the other side, a police official said.
Following the collision, the car caught fire. The deceased, all residents of Delhi, were burnt to death, he said.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Trending Video