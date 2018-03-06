Four killed as car catches fire in Haryana

The deceased, all residents of Delhi, were burnt to death

Representational Picture

Four of a family, including a seven-month-old girl, were burnt to death as their car caught fire after colliding with a truck on Tuesday in Haryana's Karnal district, police said.

The car, going towards Delhi, jumped off a divider near Shamgarh village on National Highway 44 and collided head on with a truck coming from the other side, a police official said.

Following the collision, the car caught fire. The deceased, all residents of Delhi, were burnt to death, he said.

