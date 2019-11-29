Four killed as car collides with tanker on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Four people were killed and two others injured after a car collided with a tanker on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Panvel on Friday.

"The car driver lost control of the vehicle, causing the accident in which three female passengers, all members of a family, and the driver himself were killed," a police officer said, reported PTI.

The injured were rushed to MGM Hospital in Panvel, Navi Mumbai by the local police with the

help of highway police and Delta Force personnel, a special unit deployed on the expressway to help the local police in checking crimes and curbing accidents on one of the country's most modern roads.

The Mumbai-based residents were heading home after attending a wedding in Satara.

An accidental death report has been filed with the Raisoni police station.

(With inputs from Chaitraly Deshmukh)

