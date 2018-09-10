Four killed as car crashes into tree in Tamil Nadu

national

All the four occupants of the car were killed on the spot

Representational picture

Four people, including three women, were killed when their car rammed into a roadside tree near here late Sunday, police said.

Antony, an engineer of Uchipulli, about 30 km from here, was driving the car on their way to Ramanathapuram when the mishap occurred, apparently after he lost control, near the Naval airbase, they said. All the four occupants of the car were killed on the spot, police said.

