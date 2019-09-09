Madhya Pradesh: Four killed as car plunges into flooded drain, 1 person missing

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Four employees of a Bhopal- based automobile dealer were killed in the early hours of Monday after their car fell into a drain in spate in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, police told PTI.

An official informed that the incident took place in Jatakheda village early morning, between 4 to 5 am and bodies of the four individuals have been recovered while the search for a fifth victim, a woman, was underway.

"They are employees of a popular car dealer and were going to a training programme in Indore. Possibly the driver lost control of the car on the Bhopal-Indore Highway due to high speed," Additional Superintendent of Police Samir Yadav said. He identified the deceased as Naseem Khan, Sayog Pratap Singh, Ajay Acharya and Farhan, and the missing woman as Nisha Talreja Pillai.

With inputs from PTI

