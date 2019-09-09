MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Madhya Pradesh: Four killed as car plunges into flooded drain, 1 person missing

Updated: Sep 09, 2019, 15:17 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The incident took place in Jatakheda village in Madhya Pradesh this morning

Madhya Pradesh: Four killed as car plunges into flooded drain, 1 person missing
This picture has been used for representational purposes

Four employees of a Bhopal- based automobile dealer were killed in the early hours of Monday after their car fell into a drain in spate in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, police told PTI.

An official informed that the incident took place in Jatakheda village early morning, between 4 to 5 am and bodies of the four individuals have been recovered while the search for a fifth victim, a woman, was underway.

Also Read: NCP leader Dhananjay Munde narrowly escapes in an accident at Mumbai-Pune expressway

"They are employees of a popular car dealer and were going to a training programme in Indore. Possibly the driver lost control of the car on the Bhopal-Indore Highway due to high speed," Additional Superintendent of Police Samir Yadav said. He identified the deceased as Naseem Khan, Sayog Pratap Singh, Ajay Acharya and Farhan, and the missing woman as Nisha Talreja Pillai.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

 

Four employees of a Bhopal- based automobile dealer were killed in the early hours of Monday after their car fell into a drain in spate in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, police told PTI.

An official informed, the incident took place in Jatakheda village early morning, between 4 to 5 am and bodies of the four have been recovered while search for a fifth occupant, a woman, was underway.

"They are employees of a popular car dealer and were going to a training programme in Indore. Possibly the driver lost control of the car on the Bhopal-Indore Highway due to high speed," Additional Superintendent of Police Samir Yadav said. He identified the dead as Naseem Khan, Sayog Pratap Singh, Ajay Acharya and Farhan, and the missing woman as Nisha Talreja Pillai.

 

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

madhya pradesh

7 of family killed after car plunges into river

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK