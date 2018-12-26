Four killed, four others injured in road mishap

national

The four persons, as Asharfi Lal, 45, Rajrani 35, her daughter Sanjana, 12, and 2-year-old son was killed on the spot, he added. The injured, including the driver, have been hospitalised here, the SP said

Representational picture

At least four persons, including a two-year-old child and his mother, were killed and as many others injured when a vehicle in which they were travelling collided against a stationary lorry on the national highway bypass here Tuesday, police said.

The vehicle was going from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh to Chandigarh when the mishap took place at Ghansoli village under Bithiri Chainpur police station, City SP Abhinandan Singh said. He said eight persons were sitting in the vehicle when the accident took place.

The four persons, as Asharfi Lal, 45, Rajrani 35, her daughter Sanjana, 12, and 2-year-old son was killed on the spot, he added. The injured, including the driver, have been hospitalised here, the SP said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever