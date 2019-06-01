Four killed in a truck-bike collision near Muzaffarpur district in Bihar

national

The victims were residents of Dharampur village in Vaishali district and were heading back home when the accident took place

On June 1, 2019, in a tragic incident, four people were killed in a truck-bike collision near Muzaffarpur district in Bihar, the police said. The victims were residents of Dharampur village in Vaishali district and were heading back home when the accident took place. All of them were riding on the same bike.

Police in-charge R.K. Rakesh told the media that the four victims were from the same family.

In a similar incident which took place on May 27, 2019, a man and his pregnant wife were killed in a road accident when a truck hit their motorcycle in Maharashtra's Jalna district. The couple were on their way to a hospital when the speeding truck hit their two-wheeler at Gundewadi village.

While the man died on the spot, his wife, who received serious injuries, was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed during treatment. The deceased were identified as Yogesh Ganesh Bodkhe (25) and Pooja Yogesh Bodkhe (22) were residents of Janphel Misal village in Bhokardan tehsil. The truck driver was arrested and booked under relevant sections, he added.

In another incident, two people died and 12 were injured in a crash on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. A group of 20 people from Vasai was on its way to Mahabaleshwar for a picnic when the minibus rammed into the back of a luxury bus. The minibus driver, Shekhar Rohidas Kamble (51), and one passenger, Joseph Manvel Serejo (62), died on the spot. Four others — Jayprakash Vartak (28), Alfiya Joseph Serejo (23), Preeti Gonsalves (25) and Nonrat Joseph Serejo (60) — were caught between the seats and are seriously injured. All the injured victim were taken to MGM Hospital, Kamothe, by the State highway police. Read the full story here.

