Search

Four killed in China mine accident

Aug 07, 2018, 22:10 IST | IANS

The coal and gas explosion occurred around 9.10 p.m. on Monday in Zimujia coal mine in Panzhou City, Xinhua news agency reported

Four killed in China mine accident
Representational Image

Four people were killed and nine others were missing in a coal mine accident in China's Guizhou province, authorities said on Tuesday. The coal and gas explosion occurred around 9.10 p.m. on Monday in Zimujia coal mine in Panzhou City, Xinhua news agency reported.

The emergency rescue headquarters said the gas density in the mine had been lowered to less than 1 per cent from the peak of nearly 40 per cent. More than 60 rescuers were searching for the missing.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Venomous jellyfish spotted at Mumbai beaches, several people injured

Tags

world newschina
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK