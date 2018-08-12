Four killed in Jammu and Kashmir construction accident
The incident took place in Shangus area's Uttersoo village
Four people were killed and two others injured on Sunday during the construction of a sewage trench in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said. The incident took place in Shangus area's Uttersoo village.
"Six people fell into the trench. Four persons were declared brought dead on arrival at a hospital while the other two were being treated," the police added.
