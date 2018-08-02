Four killed in truck-bus collision in Amreli district of Gujarat

national

Representational Picture

Four persons including a three-year-old boy were killed when a state transport bus in which they were travelling collided with a truck this morning, police today said. The Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) bus was going to Unjha from Savarkundla when the accident took place.

A truck coming from the opposite direction collided with the bus, killing four of the passengers on the spot The deceased were identified as Himmat Sarvaiya (53), Rohit Sarvaiya (40), Dwamitra Chauhan (23) and Fazim Quereshi (3).

The injured were rushed to the Amreli civil hospital and the condition of two of them was critical, police said. Police lodged a complaint against the truck driver who fled from the spot and is yet to be traced.

