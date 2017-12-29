Four killed in two road accidents in Bihar

Four persons were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Aurangabad and Nawada districts of Bihar since last night

Two persons, including a woman, were killed when an auto-rickshaw carrying them collided with a container due to dense fog today morning, Daudnagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sanjay Kumar said.



The accident occurred near Mahathu village under Obra police station limits of Aurangabad district. The driver of the container escaped from the spot. In another accident, two motorcycle-borne youths died on the spot and two youths on another motorcycle were injured when a four-wheeler hit both the bikes on Rajauli-Sirdala road near Kharaund railway station of Nawada district last night, police said today.



The deceased have been identified as Rajesh Kumar (25) and Sandeep Kumar (24), Sirdala police station SHO Raj Kumar said. While Rajesh Kumar was a resident of Phulwaria village, Sandeep Kumar was a resident of Bhaur village. The injured have been admitted to Nawada sadar hospital. The car driver fled the scene, the SHO said.