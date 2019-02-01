Four killed, one injured in explosion at firecracker factory in Uttar Pradesh

national

Banda: Four people were killed and one person was injured in an explosion at a firecracker factory here, police said on Friday. The incident took place on Thursday evening. The factory was being run out of the residence of a Nafis Khan in Bisanda area. The explosion caused his two-storey house to collapse, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Lal Bharat Kumar Pal said.

The deceased were identified as Shahrukh (19), Salman (16), Nafis (35) and Ramvhadra (15). All four were killed on the spot, he said. The inured was rushed to the hospital, where his condition was stated to be critical, the ASP said. He said a probe is underway to ascertain whether the factory had a license.

In another incident, at least 18 persons were killed and 10 others injured in a powerful explosion in a firecracker factory in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

"An explosion in the firecracker factory in Katera village in Kotwali police station jurisdiction around 3.30 p.m. was so powerful that even factory walls collapsed due to the impact," Additional Director General of Police G. Janardan said. According to Janardan, 18 bodies have been recovered from the blast site and relief and rescue operation is underway. "More bodies could be lying under the debris," the ADGP added. The seriously injured have been rushed to the hospital.

