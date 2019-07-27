Four killed, six hurt as tempo rams into a truck in Uttar Pradesh

national

The accident occurred on Friday night, killing one person on the spot

Representational picture

Firozabad: A tempo collided with a truck on the Karhal road near Singhmai village in Firozabad on Saturday resulting in the death of four people. Six others were also injured, police said

SSP Sachindra Patel said that the accident occurred on Friday night, killing one person on the spot while three others succumbed to injuries at a hospital. The six injured were rushed to the district hospital from where three of them were referred to another facility in Agra where they died.

The deceased were identified as Rajesh Kumar (42), Raksha (35), Vimlesh (40) and Ajmesh (25) were killed in the accident. The truck driver ran away leaving his overturned vehicle just like that.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI

