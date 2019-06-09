Four killed, ten injured in Odisha wall collapse
Trading activities were underway when a portion of the boundary wall suddenly caved in, killing four people on spot -- all of them vendors, Abhinab Dalua, the inspector in-charge of Dhenkanal Town Police Station, said
Dhenkanal: At least four people were killed and ten others seriously injured on Sunday when the boundary wall of an abandoned rice mill collapsed near a weekly market in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, the police said. Trading activities were underway when a portion of the boundary wall suddenly caved in, killing four people on spot -- all of them vendors, Abhinab Dalua, the inspector in-charge of Dhenkanal Town Police Station, said.
A team of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), along with fire brigade personnel and police officers, carried out the rescue operation, he said, adding that several vehicles, including two-wheelers and bicycles parked near the wall, were crushed under the debris. Assistant Fire Officer Ramakant Nayak said seven people, who sustained serious injuries in the mishap, were taken to the district headquarters hospital, while three others have been shifted to another facility in Cuttack. The remaining portion of the boundary wall has been demolished with a JCB machine, he added. Sources said the rice mill had been lying abandoned for several years with little or no maintenance.
In another incident, one person lost his life while another was injured after the wall of a house collapsed in Vesu area of Surat. The injured was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The rescue workers arrived at the spot to assess the damage and to remove the debris from the spot. This is the second tragic incident in a week from Surat, the earlier incident occurred when a blaze ripped through the coaching centre located in Takshashila Arcade in Surat's Sarthana area on Friday, killing as many as 20 people, mostly students, and injuring many others.
Top Stories
-
Kurla's TikTok star's family, friends unaware of his criminal past
-
8,000 hectares of mangroves destroyed, creeks blocked, highrises up on marshland in Uran
-
Sudhir Mishra wants to be known beyond Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi
-
Ayushmann Khurrana: I approach directors myself
-
World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma stresses on playing well against Australia
-
Mumbai Crime: Women dies in sleep, child critical after oil tanker dashes another at Vikhroli
-
Kareena Kapoor shares selfie from Tuscany; gets trolled for looking 'old'
-
SSC 10th result 2019: Pass percentage across Maharashtra show 12.3 pc drop
-
World Cup 2019: Will Ajay Jadeja stay as India's lone WC centurion v Australia?
-
Juhu residents demand proposed Mumbai DP road to ease traffic
-
Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner Vegas wedding: Parents as clueless as fans
-
Digangana Suryavanshi: I cannot take prompting
-
Jada Smith on her marriage: There have been betrayals of the heart
-
SSC results 2019: Ragpicker's daughter gets 85 percent
-
Despite change of location, Smart and Hollywood's legacy continues
-
Comic book aims to encourage parents have a healthy discussion on sex with kids
-
Napean Sea Road siblings bring piano back
-
Why do we love a fleabag? Mumbai fangirls reveal
- Iqbal Kaskar to move an application against Thane prison authorities
- Billy Porter owes his wings to India
- Jada Smith on her marriage: There have been betrayals of the heart
- Jennifer Lopez starts her new tour
- Isa Guha: England is the worst for misogynist remarks
- Sea-faring Kaundinya
- World Cup 2019: Time to put MS Dhoni controversy behind
- Shibani Dandekar drools over Disha Patani's hot photo; check post
- She's got a ticket to ride
- Mind your language!
- World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma stresses on playing well against Australia
- World Cup 2019: Will Ajay Jadeja stay as India's lone WC centurion v Australia?
- Water activist Aabid Surti: Save water or drop dead
- Mumbai Diary: Sunday Dossier
- Randeep Hooda feels rediscovered as an artiste
-
Filmmaker discusses why Mirabai is a role model for women
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Illegal hoarding collapse kills four in Pune