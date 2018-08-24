Four killed, three others injured as car falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

national

Four people were killed and three others injured when their car fell into a deep gorge in Nankhari tehsil of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district, the police said today. The four were on their way to Dhanavali village from Nankhari when the incident happened near Dhona village late last night.

A police team reached the spot immediately and started rescue work.

Three youths identified as Ashish alias Ram Lal (25), Surender (30) and Dalip Kumar (26), all residents of Dhanavali, died on the spot, the official said. One of the four injured Hemchand (27) later succumbed to injuries. The injured - including vehicle owner Suresh (35), Neeraj Kumar (32) and Sunder (25) - have been admitted to a community health centre at Nankhari, he added.

Yesterday, eleven people were killed when a vehicle fell into a 200-feet deep gorge in Kullu district.

In a similar incident, a woman had died after falling from Nagoi hill near Parihar village in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, on Aug 10, 2018. The woman was cutting grass, along with her husband and sister-in-law, atop Nagoi hill, when she suddenly slipped and fell 150 metres downhill, and died. The statement of eyewitnesses was recorded and an inquest was carried out. Read more

