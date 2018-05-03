Four kilos of gold ornaments seized at Kolkata Metro station

The accused, was identified as Hariom Rastogi, 37, hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly

Representational Picture

On Thursday, over four kilogrammes of gold ornaments were detected and seized in a bag at a Kolkata Metro station, an official said on Thursday.

"On Wednesday evening, a RPF constable detected one suspicious bag in the course of baggage scanning at Dumdum Metro Station. On checking the bag, a huge quantity of gold ornament weighing over 4 kg was found," a Kolkata Metro official said.

The accused, identified as Hariom Rastogi, 37, hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly and the seized gold, were handed over to the local police station.

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS

