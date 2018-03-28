Four leopard cubs happily reunite with their mother in Nashik

The cubs, including two females and as many males, were spotted by labourers in a farmer's field in Nagapur village on March 24

Four cubs, born approximately 15 days ago in a sugarcane field in Nashik district, were recently reunited with their mother by wildlife officials. The cubs, including two females and as many males, were spotted by labourers in a farmer's field in Nagapur village on March 24.

After receiving information about the cubs, a team of forest officials shifted them in a plastic crate and put it in a cage with a bait with the hope that their mother would come to pick them up, an official said today. "As per our expectations, the mother leopard appeared around 9.30 PM on Saturday and took away three cubs to a safer place one by one.

The feline took away the remaining cub on Monday," he said.

