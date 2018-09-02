Four Maoists killed in Chhattisgarh

national

Representational Image

At least four Maoists, including a female cadre, were killed on Sunday in a gunfight with the police in Chhattisgarh, officials said.

Inspector General of Bastar range Vivekanand Sinha said the gun battle took place in Narayanpur district.

The gunfight lasted for almost an hour during which four Maoists were killed.

Police recovered arms and ammunition from the site.

The slain Maoists include Area Committee Commander Somdu Nehalnar and the woman cadre has been identified as Rati Jhara, another committee commander.

