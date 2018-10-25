Four-member committee to probe Santragachi stampede

national

Passengers wait in queues at a platform at Santragachi station a day after a stampede took place at the premises in West Bengal. Pic/PTI

The Railways on Wednesday formed a four-member committee to inquire into circumstances that led to a stampede at Santragachi station, killing two persons and injuring 15 others, a South Eastern Railway spokesperson said.

The inquiry panel comprising SER principal chief commercial manager, principal chief engineer, principal chief security commissioner-cum-IG and chief safety officer will look into allegations of "negligence" levelled against the Railways, spokesperson Sanjay Ghosh said.

"Among other allegations, the committee will also probe claims of a last-minute change in platform for an incoming train, apparently leading to cross-movement of passengers on the FOB at the station," Ghosh explained.

