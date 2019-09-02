Four members of a family killed in a road mishap in Karnataka

national

The family had come to Mangaluru and was returning to Shuntikoppa village in Shimoga district in Karnataka when the tragic incident took place

Pic/Twitter ANI

In a horrific incident, four members of a family were killed after the car they were travelling in fell into a trench near Madyangala on Mysore National Highway in Karnataka. According to the police sources, the family had come to Mangaluru and was returning to Shuntikoppa village in Shimoga district in Karnataka when the tragic incident took place.

Karnataka: Four dead after a car they were travelling in fell into a trench near Madyangala on Mysore National Highway, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/ptatlLkfJe — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2019

A team of firefighters and local police was immediately rushed to the spot. The vehicle uplifting operation by the firefighters was done and the vehicle was safely removed from the trench.

Also Read: Kerala journalist death: Accused IAS officer granted bail

In a similar incident, seven people were killed and one was injured when the SUV they were travelling in crashed into a roadside tree on Mumbai-Bangalore highway. The accident took place near Satara on Mumbai-Bangalore highway in Maharashtra. According to the police sources, the deceased hailed from Dharwad in Karnataka and were heading towards the airport either in Pune or Mumbai which could not be confirmed.

According to the police official, the accident took place around 115 km from Pune. The officer said that took place close to Kashil village near Satara and all the seven deceased seemed to be from a single-family. The police suspect that the accident took place as the driver of the SUV lost his control over the vehicle which veered off the road and crashed into a roadside tree.

Also Read: Mumbai: Rickshaw driver killed in road accident in Navi Mumbai

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates