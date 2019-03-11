Four members of family killed as SUV rams into tree in Gujarat

national

Representational Picture

Four members of a tribal family were killed and two others seriously injured when their speeding SUV rammed into a tree in Gujarat's Chhota Udepur district, a police official said on Monday. The mishap took place around 10 pm on Sunday when the family members were returning after offering prayers at a temple in Dev Mogra village in Narmada district, he said.



The driver of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) apparently lost control over the wheels on a roadside near

Athadungri village in Kawant taluka, located around 200 km from here, the official said. As a result, the vehicle rammed into the tree, killing three occupants on the spot, he said, adding that one more person succumbed while undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Vadodara.



Two others received serious injuries and were being treated at a hospital in Bodeli town, he said.

