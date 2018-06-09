Four members of Lifafa gang arrested in New Delhi

The accused identified as Abdul Ahad (32), Rajveer (25), Mufid (23) and Shankar (42) were arrested on June 6 from near Kapas Hera area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Milind Mahadeo said

Four men, suspected to be members of Lifafa Gang, were arrested from southwest Delhi for their alleged involvement in cheating and robbery cases in the national capital, police said on Friday.

The accused looted a man of Rs 2,580 when he took a taxi to Anand Vihar from Kapas Hera. On a complaint filed by the victim, the gang was busted.

During interrogation, they confessed their involvement in robbery and cheating cases in the Kapas Hera border, Mahipalpur, Dwarka, Gurgaon, and Faridabad area.

