Four men arrested for attempting to kidnap two girls in Greater Noida

crime

A case has been registered against the men and further investigation into this matter is underway

This image has been used for representational purpose only

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh): Police on Monday arrested four for allegedly attempting to kidnap two girls in Bisarkh area.

Ranvijay Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), told ANI: "The accused tried to allegedly kidnap two girls who were coming from work on Sunday at 10.30 pm. The miscreants also attacked one of the onlookers who tried to stop them and save the girls from their hands."

"The accused were under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place in Bisarkh area. After the complaint was lodged, the victims were sent back to their respective homes," he added.

A case has been registered against the men and further investigation into this matter is underway, the police added.

In another case, two people were sentenced by a court in Thane to life imprisonment for kidnapping and killing a 10-year-old boy in 2010. D S Hatrote, the Kalyan District Judge convicted the accused identified as Santosh Padchit (44) and Rakesh Lakhara (33) on Tuesday and awarded life imprisonment to them. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 1.05 lakh on each of them, of this amount, Rs 2 lakh is to be paid to the victim's father.

Two other accused tried in the case were acquitted for lack of evidence. The victim was the son of a city jeweller who was kidnapped by the duo on April 7, 2010, according to the prosecution. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh from the victim's father to free him but they later strangled him to death and dumped his body near Ajde village in Thane district. The accused were tracked down and arrested on the basis of their mobile phone location, the prosecution stated.

A 30-year-old Palghar resident was kidnapped by a former colleague in West Bengal. Inspector Vilas Chougule of Valiv police station stated Samshul Qamar Shakeel Khan and the accused Saiful Khan (35), worked at a construction company in Mumbai. "The duo left the job and Saiful returned to his hometown in Malda. A few days ago, Saiful called Samshul and told him to join him at Malda. Samshul landed in Malda soon after, but Saiful and his accomplices kidnapped him," Chougule said. "The kidnappers had used Samshul's mobile phone to call his parents and demanded R20 lakh as ransom. The scared parents approached the police," he added.

"We sent a team there where the local police assisted our team in tracing Samshul. The accused and his accomplices are yet to be traced," said Vijaykant Sagar, the additional superintendent of police, Palghar police. The kidnappers let Samshul go after cops came enquiring at Saiful's parents' house.

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates