Four men arrested, two minors apprehended in an armed robbery case

crime

The victim also had Rs 28.50 lakh on the day of the incident. Only the bag containing Rs 70 lakh was stolen, the officer said

Representational Picture

Four men were arrested and two minors apprehended in connection with an armed robbery case at west Delhi's Naraina Flyover, the police said today. On August 2, Kashish Bansal, was robbed of Rs 70 lakh at gun point near the flyover, said Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West).

The victim also had Rs 28.50 lakh on the day of the incident. Only the bag containing Rs 70 lakh was stolen, the officer said. He was robbed by three men. One of the arrested his driver, police said. Some of the stolen amount has been recovered. The matter is being probed.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever