Four men beat, kidnap 13-year-old in Wazirabad

Four men allegedly beat and kidnapped a 13-year old boy at Dhani market in Wazirabad on Friday. They suspected him of stealing a mobile phone. According to the police, the boy's father was also beaten up by the men. As per the police, the boy is a Class 8 student and lives in Wazirabad. His father works as an auto-rickshaw driver and his mother runs a shop near their residence.

The boy was playing at the neighbour's house at 12:30 pm when the incident took place on Thursday. The father, in the police complaint, alleged that he saw his neighbours beating the boy when he returned home from work. When they enquired, the neighbours alleged that the boy had stolen a mobile phone from their house.

According to Hindustan Times, in the First Information Report(FIR), the boy's father said, "Two more men came to the spot and began kicking and punching me. I fainted at the spot because of the beating."

Deepak Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Sector 53 police station, said, “We are trying to find the boy. No suspect has been arrested yet. We are investigating the case.”

A case was registered at Sector 53 police station on Friday under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 365 (kidnapping) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

