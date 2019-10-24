Four men found guilty of murdering corporator Prafulla Patil; sentenced to life imprisonment

This picture has been used for representational purposes only

Prafulla Patil, a Congress corporator was murdered in 2010 (over a land dispute) and the culprits were still not behind the bars. Finally, they've been found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment.

According to a Times of India report, Vishal Mhatre, Ajay Pandey, Gulam Rasool Shaikh and Rajesh Singh have been found guilty of murder and criminal conspiracy. The verdict was passed by Judge Kishore M Jaiswal.

As many as 44 witnesses were interrogated by the prosecution lawyer which included Prafulla's wife and a security guard who saw the murder. According to his wife, Prafulla was worried a few days before the murder happened. He had taken builder Vishal Mhatre 's name in connection to a land that Prafulla was using to build a school.

Prafulla's security guard too was a witness and he confirmed that the victim was assaulted with a chopper and shot with a gun.

