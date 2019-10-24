MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Four men found guilty of murdering corporator Prafulla Patil; sentenced to life imprisonment

Updated: Oct 24, 2019, 16:21 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

As many as 44 witnesses were interrogated by the prosecution lawyer which included Prafulla's wife and a security guard who saw the murder

This picture has been used for representational purposes only
This picture has been used for representational purposes only

Prafulla Patil, a Congress corporator was murdered in 2010 (over a land dispute) and the culprits were still not behind the bars. Finally, they've been found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment.

According to a Times of India report, Vishal Mhatre, Ajay Pandey, Gulam Rasool Shaikh and Rajesh Singh have been found guilty of murder and criminal conspiracy. The verdict was passed by Judge Kishore M Jaiswal.

As many as 44 witnesses were interrogated by the prosecution lawyer which included Prafulla's wife and a security guard who saw the murder. According to his wife, Prafulla was worried a few days before the murder happened. He had taken builder Vishal Mhatre 's name in connection to a land that Prafulla was using to build a school.

Prafulla's security guard too was a witness and he confirmed that the victim was assaulted with a chopper and shot with a gun.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

mumbaiCrime Newsmumbai crime news

Godhra riots: Gujarat HC commutes death sentence of 11 convicts into life imprisonment

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK