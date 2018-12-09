Four men kill cabbie friend over 'affair' with woman, arrested

crime

The taxi driver had gone missing since this Wednesday from his residence in Sarai Nazar Ali Mohalla

Representational Image

Four persons were arrested for allegedly stabbing a taxi driver to death over an "affair" with a woman who was said to be in a relationship with one of the assailants, police said on Saturday.

The taxi driver had gone missing since this Wednesday from his residence in Sarai Nazar Ali Mohalla, they said.

According to SP (City) Shlok Kumar, the body of the taxi driver, Ashu Malik (36), was found in a pool of blood the next day near a public school in Bamheta village.

Based on a tip-off, a team of Kavi Nagar police arrested four suspects in Sanjay Nagar's Sector 23 on Friday evening.

The four -- identified as Mohammad Haroon, Umesh Kumar, Vinod alias Bunty and Rajesh -- were all in a car at the time of arrest.

During interrogating, the prime accused, Umesh, confessed to the crime and told police that he had a dispute with Ashu as he was having relations with his girlfriend due to which she had started neglecting him.

Umesh revealed that he had warned Ashu several times but when he did not heed, he conspired with his friends to murder him.

The main accused said he called Ashu at his shanty where they all had a drink and later took him in a car on the pretext of dropping him at his residence.

As per the confession, the four accused together stabbed Ashu to death with knives and left his body on the roadside. They concealed the blood-stained knives and seat covers under the bricks inside a pit.

Police have recovered four knives, the stained seat covers, and the car used in the commission of the crime. The accused were sent to jail, the SSP said.

