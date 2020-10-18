Maharashtra: 4 minors hacked to death with an axe in Jalgaon

This picture has been used for reprsentational purpose only

Four minor siblings including two girls were allegedly hacked to death with an axe by an unidentified person on Friday. The incident took place at Borkheda Shivar village in Raver taluka's Jalgaon district of north Maharashtra. Police officials said that the bodies of the children were found lying in a pool of blood inside a farmhouse.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the incident came to light when farm owner Shaikh Mushtaq visited the house in the morning. He alerted the villagers and police who rushed to the spot to probe the matter.

As per the preliminary investigation, the parents and the elder brother of the children had gone to Madhya Pradesh for the tenth day ritual of a deceased relative. Cops said that they found deep wounds on the necks of the four minor children who are below the age of 15. The reason or motive behind the murder is not known yet, a police officer said.

A police team recorded statements of the villagers and those present near the crime scene. A case has also been registered against unidentified persons. Deputy SP Narendra Pingle also visited the crime scene and further investigation has been launched in the matter.

