Four minors rape hearing impaired minor; brother among accused

The victim was taken to an abandoned neighbourhood by her brother and his friends where they raped her

In a horrific incident which took place in Meerut, an eight-year-old hearing impaired minor was raped by her 12-year old brother and his friends. The police have booked four minors.

Inspector A.P. Misra of the Kanker Khera police station said on Tuesday that her brother's friends had been raping the girl for the last month.

It so happened that the victim was playing outside her house when the accused lured her with toffee and took her to an abandoned house in the neighbourhood. The victim's brother was also there with the accused. They raped the minor and left her when her condition deteriorated. They then fled the spot.

According to the police officer, the girl managed to reach home and narrated the incident to her parents through sign language and also pointed out to her brother as one of the accused. Her parents took her to a police station and lodged an FIR.

The brother confessed to the crime when the police interrogated him and also revealed the names of his friends. Misra added that the girl although cannot hear and speak identified her brother and his three friends as the accused.

"We have arrested all the four accused, aged between 12 to 14 years," IANS quoted him saying. The accused have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused were produced before a juvenile justice court on Monday and will be sent to a juvenile home on Tuesday. According to the police, the victim has been admitted to a hospital for a medical examination and treatment.

"The accused had watched obscene videos before committing the rape. One of their friends had shown them explicit videos on his mobile phone which prompted them to commit the crime," the Inspector said.

(with inputs from IANS)

