Four minors, two women killed in tractor mishap in Balaghat

Representational picture

Four minor girls and two women were killed Thursday when their tractor-trolley overturned at Chikhlaghati, 30 kilometres from here, police said.

They were travelling to Chandan River to participate in a ritual for a family member who had died recently when the mishap occurred, Rampayli police station inspector Vijay Sisodia said.

"Three persons were killed on the spot while three others died in a hospital. About a dozen persons were injured and have been admitted to Rampayli and Waraseoni hospitals," he added.

