Four missing after boat capsizes in Indravati river in Chhattisgarh

national

The boat with 18 passengers overturned near Nelasnar village around 11 AM, a local police official said

Representational picture

At least four persons were missing after a boat capsized in the Indravati river in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district Saturday, police said. The boat with 18 passengers overturned near Nelasnar village around 11 AM, a local police official said.

"Some of the passengers were rescued by local people while some others managed to swim to the shore. But four persons, including a woman and a girl, are missing," he said. People in Abhujmad area cross the river mainly to go to weekly markets held in villages on the other bank, he said.

The river was in full spate due to heavy rainfall, the official said. Teams of police, Home Guard, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and CRPF were carrying out a search operation for the missing persons, he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever