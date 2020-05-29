Four monsoon indicators spotted in Mumbai

Four Jacobin Cuckoo birds were rescued from Mumbai and Thane city on Thursday. These birds are partially migratory and their arrival is an indicator of the onset of monsoon.

The birds were rescued from Mahalaxmi, Pedder Road, Bhandup and Lokmanya Nagar No. 4 in Thane by Plant & Animals Welfare Society-Mumbai (PAWS-Mumbai) and Amma Care Foundation (ACF). "All the four birds were dehydrated. So they were given multivitamin drops and kept under observation," said Veterinarian Dr Rahul Meshram.



PAWS-Mumbai founder Sunish Subramanian told mid-day ACF team and Honorary Wildlife Warden of Mumbai City said, "These birds are an indicator of the onset of monsoon. So, there are high chances of monsoon approaching the city by May end. The doctors announced the birds fit and after informing the Forest Department, they were released."

Bird expert Sunjoy Monga said, "The Jacobin Cuckoo was formerly called Pued-crested cuckoo. They are known to fly on the monsoon currents and its arrival in the region, usually between 15 - 30 May coincides with the setting in of the monsoon currents. Hence these birds are also called Harbinger of the rains."

Like other brood-parasitic cuckoos, this species too doesn't make its own nest and instead chooses the Jungle babbler and possibly some other birds nest, as the host lay her eggs.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news