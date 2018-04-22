Four-month-old girl raped, killed in Madhya Pradesh; 1 arrested

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday tweeted that society should look within to see where it was heading



A four-month-old girl was sexually assaulted and murdered in Madhya Pradesh's Indore town, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested. The incident occurred in the M.G. Road area. The infant was abducted, raped and killed in a vacant basement space just 50m away from where her parents were sleeping early on Friday.

The police used CCTV footage to identify the attacker. He was apprehended late that night, the police said. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday tweeted that society should look within to see where it was heading.

"The accused has been arrested. We will ensure that he is meted out strict punishment as soon as possible," Chouhan said. Former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh said: "An infant has been raped and killed, where are we heading to as a nation and society? The accused should be severely punished."

