Mumbai: Four more services on Trans-Harbour route from today

The Central Railway (CR) on Wednesday announced eight additional services, including ladies special trains, with four of them on the Trans-Harbour route, starting from October 1. This will increase the number of suburban train services on CR to 431 from 423.

This comes following a mid-day report on how just two train services were being run throughout the day on the entire Thane-Vashi-Belapur section leading to commuting pressure on Thane-Belapur road.

"We are indeed thankful to the railways and mid-day for following up the issue in the right context to get such a prompt response. We had been following up with this issue for quite some time," said Siddhesh Desai, vice-president of the Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh.

"During pre-COVID-19 times, daily 1.5 lakh commuter used to travel from Airoli and Ghansoli stations. There are a lot of essential workers along the stretch and hope more trains will ply on Trans-Harbour soon," Manish N Koparkar, member of Navi Mumbai Pravasi Sangh said.

While the mainline will have four more services and run as fast – two up and two down from/to Kalyan, two of them will be ladies special ones. The ladies special in Mumbai CSMT direction will leave Kalyan at 8.25 am and reach Mumbai CSMT at 9.34 am, while the one leaving Mumbai CSMT will start at 5:35 pm and arrive at Kalyan at 6.44 pm. For the other two trains for general essential workers, one will leave Mumbai CSMT 9:45 am while the other will leave Kalyan at 4.10 pm.

On the Trans-Harbour line, there will be four services, two up and two down between Thane and Panvel. The train will leave Thane at 9 am and reach Panvel at 9.52 am and the evening train will leave Thane at 6.30 pm, and reach Panvel at 7:24 pm. The one will depart from Panvel at 7.55 am, and reach Thane at 8.50 am and the evening one will leave from Panvel at 5:20 pm, and reach Thane at 6:15 pm.

431

Total no. of suburban services run by Central Railway

