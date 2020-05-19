Four More Shots Please 2 director Nupur Asthana: Roping in a new director is the right way forward

When she had joined the team of Four More Shots Please for its sophomore season, she had barely imagined that the edition — developed under her watchful eyes — would go on to become the most watched Indian show on Amazon Prime of the year so far. As she took on the directorial duties from Anu Menon, Nupur Asthana says her objective was to make the protagonists relatable even as they downed tequila in Istanbul and flaunted Balenciaga bags.

"Since I was directing all 10 episodes, I could approach the season with a blank slate. I didn't have to follow any blueprint in terms of the storytelling. It is a fashion-forward show, so, the girls will be well-dressed, but my aim was to make them more real," explains Asthana.



Nupur Asthana

From body shaming to workplace gender inequality, the instalment has been applauded for touching on various women's issues through its protagonists — essayed by Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J. Asthana credits the win to the all-women force at work, from the writers to the cast. "I went with my instinct. My crew and cast did extensive workshops, we had free-flowing chats then and bared our hearts. That made things easier. They understood what I was trying to do and how I wanted their characters to grow on screen. I have worked with the writers [Ishita Moitra and Devika Bhagat] before. It was an exhilarating ride for me."

With praise coming in for the second season, one would expect her to helm the next instalment. However, Asthana is only too happy to pass the baton to actor-director Tannishtha Chatterjee. "They [Amazon Prime and creator Rangita Nandy] were keen on having me on board for season three too, but I was exhausted. I had finished working on the show on January 15; to go back to it in a few months [would have been too much]. I need time to recharge my batteries. Also, in order to create a fresh look with the same material, roping in a new director is the right way forward."

