Four More Shots Please: Get ready to witness the gorgeous Istanbul this season!

One of the most cherished web series of India, Four more shots please! takes us to Istanbul in their second season. Istanbul adds a fascinating element to the show and compliments the backstory of Mumbai well. However, the show will also be taking us to Udaipur and this will add a naturally beautiful backdrop to a show in the upcoming season which is being highly awaited.

Udaipur will bring Four More Shots Please! closer to its home and also give the show the component of its history, culture, scenic locations and the Rajput-era palaces. Four more shots please received a lot of admiration and appreciation in the first season for its women-centric unconventional theme and were a visual treat to all!

The web series follows four women as they go through the peaks and valleys of lives while cherishing shots in a bar with each other and keeping each other empowered.

The series is Amazon Prime Video's first all-women protagonist Indian Original starring Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari and Maanvi Gagroo with the ensemble cast of Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhoopalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri. The second season will add to the current cast.

The first season gained a ginormous fandom that just can't seem to wait for the second season which will release on April 17, 2020. The first season of the show is available exclusively on Amazon Prime so make sure to binge watch it before the second season releases. Mark your calendars and hang on tight!

