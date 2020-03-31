Four More Shots Please! Season 2 trailer: The leading ladies share their excitement

The most awaited trailer of the second season of 'Four More Shots Please' is finally out. This time, all the madness starts in Istanbul and every character is seen in a whole new avatar. The story even has an addition of two more characters now and this season is even more exciting than ever.

The leading ladies of the show shared their excitement as the most awaited trailer finally comes out, on their social media:

Sayani Gupta shares, "Buckle up! This ride is about to get wild @4moreshotspls Season 2 Trailer out Now!!!!"

Kirti Kulhari expresses, "Buckle up, this ride is about to get wild! #FourMoreShotsPlease s2 trailer out now! enjoy the ride."

Bani J, all excited for the wild ride says, "Let’s GOOOOOOOO!! Buckle up! This ride is about to get WILD #4moreshotspls #seasonII #amazonoriginalseries".

Maanvi Gagroo keeping it simple and real shares, "#FourMoreShotsPlease S2 trailer OUT NOW!!!".

As the trailer finally released, the audiences have loved all the new glimpses it gives away and the adventures the show has to offer, which is much more exciting. Building on the success of its first season, the trailer also highlights that these women are reuniting in each other's thick and supporting out the other ones from their thin. A bond which is even stronger than ever and nothing can drift them apart.

Gear up to catch the show on Amazon Prime Videos on 17th April 2020 and yas! We are already enthralled to catch it stream on our screens.

