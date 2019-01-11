Four more Shots Please trailer launch: Star cast make their presence felt!

television

The most anticipated trailer of Four More Shots Please has been revealed by the cast and crew in Mumbai. Kirti Kulhari, Bani J Maanvi Gagroo Neil Bhooplalam and Lisa Ray, were present at the event along with the Rangita Pritish Nandy and Pritish Nandy.

Written by Devika Bhagat and dialogues by Ishita Moitra, the web series revolves around the lives of four very different women each fighting their own individual battles and tackling life as it comes. Based in the southern tip of Mumbai, the city that never sleeps, these four friends get together every couple of days to binge talk and get smash drunk at their favourite garage bar, 'Truck'.

Created in collaboration with Rangita Pritish Nandy, produced by Pritish Nandy Communications and directed by Anu Menon, the show is helmed by a predominantly women cast and crew. The series, of course, casts zero judgment or moral lessons and has no man swooping in to save our women at end of the day—this is genuinely an equal worlds show! The Prime Original series will be available exclusively for Prime members on 25 January, 2019 across more than 200 countries and territories.